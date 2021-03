Miami Beach officials extended the state of emergency and 8 p.m. curfew after struggling to control large and unruly crowds in town for spring break. What do you think?

“Well, after all that partying, it might be nice to have an excuse to turn in early.” Benny Schafer • Billiards Referee

“Someone should tell them they are free to die in Florida any other time.” Claudia Foote • Quality Adjuster