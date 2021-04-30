Miami Private School Bars Vaccinated Teachers

A Miami private school is refusing to employ anyone vaccinated against Covid-19 in a decision based on debunked misinformation that says vaccinated people could transmit something harmful to students, angering parents and returning employees alike. What do you think?

“Hey, those parents aren’t paying $25,000 a year for the same old readily available science that the rest of us get.” Clyde Webb • Satellite Repairman

Advertisement

“It’s the best way to get my kid into an unvaccinated college.” Victoria Mason • Charm Bracelet Designer