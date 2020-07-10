America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Michael Cohen Sent Back To Prison

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 27
Vol 56 Issue 27OpinionMichael Cohen

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who was granted temporary home confinement due to coronavirus concerns, has been taken back to federal prison to continue serving his three-year sentence after violating the terms of his release. What do you think?

“I’ve already said goodbye to him once, and I’m not saying it again.”

Troy KoppelHog Audiologist

Advertisement

“This puts all of those prisoners at risk of being exposed to shady legal advice.”

John De LongisSystems Analyst

“It’s very out of character for Michael Cohen to violate rules.”

Cici Birkett • Clone Expert

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

How A Case Gets To The Supreme Court

Silicon Valley Billionaires Unveil Diversity Initiative To Replace 60% Of Own Blood With Transfusion From Young People Of Color

Johnny Depp Interrupts Libel Case To Duck Behind Witness Stand, Pop Up In Judge’s Robes Banging Oversized Gavel

Teens Flock To New App Where They Just Enter Own Personal Data Into Form