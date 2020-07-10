Michael Cohen Sent Back To Prison

President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who was granted temporary home confinement due to coronavirus concerns, has been taken back to federal prison to continue serving his three-year sentence after violating the terms of his release. What do you think?

“I’ve already said goodbye to him once, and I’m not saying it again.” Troy Koppel • Hog Audiologist

“This puts all of those prisoners at risk of being exposed to shady legal advice.” John De Longis • Systems Analyst