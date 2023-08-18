Michael Oher Alleges ‘Blind Side’ Family Lied About Adoption

Michael Oher, the retired NFL offensive lineman whose life story was the subject of hit 2009 movie The Blind Side, has petitioned a Tennessee court, alleging that the family who took him in never legally adopted him and only did so to profit at his expense. What do you think?
“Am I expected to believe a young Black person was exploited?”
Ian Mattingly • Responsibility Mitigator
Watch
Perfect 4.0 Student Rejected From University Just For Being White Rapist
Share
“It’s a sad day when money becomes a factor in professional sports.”
Darius Patino • Joint Roller
Advertisement
“So he’s actually their biological son?”
Tia Coltin • Food Sculptor