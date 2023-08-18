America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Michael Oher Alleges ‘Blind Side’ Family Lied About Adoption

Michael Oher, the retired NFL offensive lineman whose life story was the subject of hit 2009 movie The Blind Side, has petitioned a Tennessee court, alleging that the family who took him in never legally adopted him and only did so to profit at his expense. What do you think?

“Am I expected to believe a young Black person was exploited?”

Ian Mattingly • Responsibility Mitigator

“It’s a sad day when money becomes a factor in professional sports.”

Darius Patino • Joint Roller

“So he’s actually their biological son?”

Tia Coltin • Food Sculptor