The FBI have arrested Ryan Kelley, one of five Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidates, for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, after a video captured Kelley in a crowd assaulting and pushing past Capitol police. What do you think?

“Will footage of his arrest go in his opponents’ ads or his own?” Dennis Holcomb, Rug Layer

“I can’t see the voters of Michigan rewarding this type of behavior with more than two terms in office.” Andy Shapiro, Bounce Castle Proprietor

“I thought engaging with the people was a good thing.” Mia Diehl, Unemployed