A federal jury has found two men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, with the men now facing a maximum sentence of life in prison. What do you think?

“This is why I make it a habit to shut my friends down when they start talking about their kidnapping schemes.” Belinda Santo, Street Vendor

“So we can’t even abduct the officials our taxes pay for?” Keith Cavell, Unemployed