The Michigan Supreme Court has expanded civil rights to LGBTQ+ residents in a landmark decision, ruling that the definition of sex in a decades-old Michigan discrimination law includes sexual orientation. What do you think?
“What else would you expect from a bunch of liberal coastal elites?”
Shelby Fitch, Signal Switcher
“And here I’ve been affording civil rights to everyone like it was the law this whole time.”
Gennaro Hamblin, Reliability Coach
“I’m glad I’ll only be facing passive, thinly disguised discrimination from now on.”
Matt Storsveen, Systems Analyst