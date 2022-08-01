The Michigan Supreme Court has expanded civil rights to LGBTQ+ residents in a landmark decision, ruling that the definition of sex in a decades-old Michigan discrimination law includes sexual orientation. What do you think?

“What else would y ou expect from a bunch of liberal coastal elites?” Shelby Fitch, Signal Switcher

“And here I’ve been affording civil rights to everyone like it was the law this whole time.” Gennaro Hamblin, Reliability Coach