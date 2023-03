The Michigan Senate has approved a bill to repeal the state’s right-to-work law that allows employees in unionized jobs to opt out of membership and paying dues in a victory for organized labor. What do you think?

“This goes against ever ything I learned in the Walmart employee orientation video.” Marge Nesbitt, Self-Serve Cashier

“According to my boss, I disapprove.” André Acconcia, Barista