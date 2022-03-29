Scientists have detected microplastic pollution in human blood for the first time in a study that found the tiny particles in almost 80% of the people tested, showing that the particles can travel around the body and may lodge in organs. What do you think?
“I know, I know, I’ve been trying to quit.”
Shane Thurman, Unemployed
“Man, I would have cared more about pollution if I’d known it could affect me personally.”
Albertina Swartz, Data Organizer
“Hey, if plastic can find a way to survive a body like mine, more power to it.”
Owen Bhaskar, Wedding Critic