Scientists have detected microplastic pollution in human blood for the first time in a study that found the tiny particles in almost 80% of the people tested, showing that the particles can travel around the body and may lodge in organs. What do you think?

“I know, I know, I’ve been trying to quit.” Shane Thurman, Unemployed

“Man, I would have cared more about pollution if I’d known it could affect me personally.” Albertina Swartz, Data Organizer