American Voices

Microscopic Louis Vuitton Knockoff Bag Sells For Over $63,000

A minuscule handbag measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide) bearing Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram sold for over $63,000 at an online auction. What do you think?

“Good. I got tired of having no way to carry around my grain of salt.”

Farah Edwards, Pro-Con Analyst

“This is a huge step towards inclusivity for all body types!”

Giancarlo Rossi, Kiosk Manager

“This will only perpetuate the exploitation of microscopic sweatshop workers.”

Manu Figueroa, Blame Distributor