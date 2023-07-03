A minuscule handbag measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide) bearing Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram sold for over $63,000 at an online auction. What do you think?

“Good. I got tired of havi ng no way to carry around my grain of salt.” Farah Edwards, Pro-Con Analyst

“This is a huge step towards inclusivity for all body types!” Giancarlo Rossi, Kiosk Manager

