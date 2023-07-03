Microscopic Louis Vuitton Knockoff Bag Sells For Over $63,000

A minuscule handbag measuring just 657 by 222 by 700 microns (or less than 0.03 inches wide) bearing Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram sold for over $63,000 at an online auction. What do you think?
“Good. I got tired of having no way to carry around my grain of salt.”
Farah Edwards, Pro-Con Analyst
Watch
The Onion Cuts Up All Our Boyfriend’s Jeans
Share
“This is a huge step towards inclusivity for all body types!”
Giancarlo Rossi, Kiosk Manager
Advertisement
“This will only perpetuate the exploitation of microscopic sweatshop workers.”
Manu Figueroa, Blame Distributor