Microsoft Unveils New Tech To Spot Deepfakes

Microsoft announced the development of new software to analyze whether photos and videos have been created artificially, which the company hopes will combat deepfake technology that can be used to make public figures appear to say and do things that they have not. What do you think?

“I feel sorry for an yone who would stoop to posting fake content online for attention.” James Buston • Unemployed

“I was wondering when one of the four companies was going to do something about this.” Alice Elson • Art Patron

“Oh, I’m not picky. Just photoshop Hillary Clinton’s head on Hitler and I’m satisfied.” Stefano DeRosa • Soda Canner