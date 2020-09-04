America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Microsoft Unveils New Tech To Spot Deepfakes

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 35
Vol 56 Issue 35Opinion

Microsoft announced the development of new software to analyze whether photos and videos have been created artificially, which the company hopes will combat deepfake technology that can be used to make public figures appear to say and do things that they have not. What do you think?

“I feel sorry for anyone who would stoop to posting fake content online for attention.”

James BustonUnemployed

Advertisement

“I was wondering when one of the four companies was going to do something about this.”

Alice ElsonArt Patron

“Oh, I’m not picky. Just photoshop Hillary Clinton’s head on Hitler and I’m satisfied.”

Stefano DeRosa • Soda Canner

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

New Historical Evidence Reveals Ancient Mesopotamians Invented Concept Of Zero After Catching Sight Of Total Fucking Loser

Akon Unveils Plans For $6 Billion ‘Futuristic City’

Trump Vigorously Defends Kenosha Shooter As Racist White Supremacist

Spotify Celebrates 100th Dollar Given To Artists