Mid-Sized City’s 30-Under-30 List All Just People With Normal Careers

WICHITA, KS—Touting the best and brightest residents who live within the mid-sized city’s borders, local magazine Wichita Monthly published a 30-under-30 list Wednesday that was all just people with normal careers. The multipage spread, which featured several headshots of average people, included lengthy biographies of the run-of-the-mill professionals who live in the city of roughly 400,000 and go to work every day as real estate brokers, bankers, and office clerks. The top-five members of the list, who achieved the highest honor of “Wichita Trailblazers,” all hold mid-level positions and work for mid-sized companies they had no hand in starting, earning around $56,000, which is the average salary for the city. According to sources, the next issue of the magazine will bestow the mid-sized city’s Person of the Year award upon a random 55-year-old man who is a shift supervisor at a wholesale meat distributor.