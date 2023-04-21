Midwestern Woman Can’t Believe It’s Snowing When It Was 80 Degrees Just 10 Months Ago

LA CROSSE, WI—Describing the region’s weather as “totally unpredictable” and “complete chaos,” local Midwesterner Vanessa Daro told reporters this week that she could not believe it was snowing when it was 80 degrees just 10 months ago. “Right when you think the weather is finally warming up, wham—months pass, and it’s a different season,” said Daro, who complained that the climate in the region could range from a winter wonderland to a sweltering summer day in the span of only a year. “And you just wait, give it another 10 months, and the weather will be totally different again. I never know if I should be prepared to wear a sweater and a coat or, a few months later, a tank top and shorts. It’s whiplash! It’s like my body can’t adjust in a mere matter of hundreds of days. There’s really no place like the Midwest.” Daro went on to state that it must be nice to live someplace where time didn’t pass.

