SIERRA BLANCA, TX—Expressing annoyance that the detainee did not even appear to be making the effort, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Jonathan Pena confirmed Wednesday that a migrant in his custody could at least weep in English. “You may be detained in squalid conditions, but you’re in squalid conditions in the America, pal—and in America, we sob like Americans,” said Pena, who wondered aloud why so many migrants even attempted to come to a place where they could not adequately communicate their pain and terror. “It’s ‘Oh my God,’ not ‘Ay Dios mío.’ If you can’t weep in English, you probably shouldn’t be here. It’s about respect. ”At press time, Pena added that he had no idea what the detainee’s tears even meant.

