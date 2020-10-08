America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mike Pence, Kamala Harris Go Head To Head In Vice Presidential Debate

Vol 56 Issue 40Opinion

Mike Pence and Kamala Harris met last night in Utah for the vice presidential debate, which featured the candidates seated and separated by plexiglass barriers days after an outbreak of coronavirus at the White House. What do you think?

“I had it on mute but everyone looked great.”

Victoria Bennett • Violin Tuner

“What’s the point of these debates? I already cast my vote for president four years ago.”

Cody Richardson • Franchisee

“They both made some good arguments, but I don’t see why I should marry either one of them.”

Todd Bernal • Systems Analyst

