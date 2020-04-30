America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mike Pence Tours Mayo Clinic Without Mask

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 17
Vol 56 Issue 17Opinion

Despite the hospital’s mandatory mask policy, Vice President Mike Pence declined to cover his face while visiting with Mayo Clinic staff and patients this week, saying he is tested regularly and does not have coronavirus. What do you think?

“Wearing a mask is just a recommendation for people who care about anyone else.”

Penny LehmannWorm Farmer

“He probably just didn’t want pictures out there of him looking like a responsible leader.”

Bryce De VitoSyrup Manufacturer

“Relax. People generally stay 6 feet away from him anyway.”

Ashton Bencke • Baseball Stitcher

