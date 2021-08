Producer Mike Richards stepped down from his brief tenure as host of Jeopardy! after offensive and sexist comments he made on a podcast several years ago resurfaced. What do you think?

“Okay , but I just can’t imagine Jeopardy! without him.” Ashley Howarth, Celebrity Handler

“Good on Jeopardy! for putting sexual harassment and racial insensitivity back behind the scenes where it belongs.” Derek Mackie, Lotioning Assistant