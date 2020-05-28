Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Compete In Fight

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is preparing to offer Mike Tyson over $20 million to come out of retirement for a single match, though the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion has yet to agree. What do you think?

“That money would be better spent on an up-and-coming has-been.” Aaron Dilbeck • Bowl Stacker

“My dad came out of retirement to drive for Uber, so we all have our price.” Amanda Hecht • Dirt Classification Expert

“Oh jeez, what’s he fighting about this time?” Shane Smiley • Pot Scrubber