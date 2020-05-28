America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Compete In Fight

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 21
Vol 56 Issue 21Opinion

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is preparing to offer Mike Tyson over $20 million to come out of retirement for a single match, though the 53-year-old former heavyweight champion has yet to agree. What do you think?

“That money would be better spent on an up-and-coming has-been.”

Aaron Dilbeck • Bowl Stacker

Advertisement

“My dad came out of retirement to drive for Uber, so we all have our price.”

Amanda Hecht • Dirt Classification Expert

“Oh jeez, what’s he fighting about this time?”

Shane Smiley • Pot Scrubber

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

DNC To Streamline Fundraising By Cutting Out Unnecessary Cost Of Campaigns, Candidates

The 11 Best Games To Play For The Nintendo Switch

Trump: ‘Even One Death That Makes Me Look Bad Is A Tragedy’

Police Officer Wouldn’t Have Killed Black Man If He Knew Everyone Would Make Such A Big Fuss About It