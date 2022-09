Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the former Soviet Union who played a central role in ending the Cold War but failed to prevent the collapse of the USSR, has died. What do you think?

“Weird when you find out someone you know from an ad actually did other things.” Kye Long, Graffiti Remover

“And they said I was foolish to buy all that Gorbachev merch last year.” Natalie Reardon, Battery Jumper