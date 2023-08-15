Military Family Moves Again Just As Child Was Getting Comfortable With New Regional Fast Food Chain

FORT LIBERTY, NC—As he signed and muttered, “Here we go again,” 13-year-old Army brat Logan Crawshaw was reportedly kicking himself Tuesday after learning his family would be moving just as he was getting comfortable with a new regional fast food chain. “I know better than to get too attached, and yet I always do,” said Crawshaw, who stopped by the Southern chain Biscuitville for one final taste of country fries, promising to keep up with the restaurant on social media, but knowing deep in his heart it was unlikely he would never again see one of its 76 locations. “I get that my parents don’t get a choice, but it sucks. This was probably the best restaurant I had here, and now they’re taking it away from me! It’s just like Culver’s all over again.” At press time, reports confirmed Crawshaw’s mother was attempting to cheer him up by telling him he’d be hitting it off with the Big Juan Burrito at Taco Time soon enough.

