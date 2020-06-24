Milky Way Could Harbor 6 Billion Earth-Like Planets

New calculations reveal the solar system may be host to nearly six billion rocky, Earth-sized planets that orbit stars at a distance where liquid water could exist on the surface. What do you think?
“This confirms my hypothesis that there’s an absolute shit-ton of planets out there.”
Trina Miglio • Sap Collector
“Sure, but there’s still only one Sarasota, Florida.”
Walter FanninG • Rat Surgeon
“And what are scientists doing to ensure we kill them before they kill us?”
Jake Lapham • TV Show Contestant