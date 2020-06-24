America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Milky Way Could Harbor 6 Billion Earth-Like Planets

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 25
Vol 56 Issue 25Opinion

New calculations reveal the solar system may be host to nearly six billion rocky, Earth-sized planets that orbit stars at a distance where liquid water could exist on the surface. What do you think?

“This confirms my hypothesis that there’s an absolute shit-ton of planets out there.”

Trina Miglio • Sap Collector

“Sure, but there’s still only one Sarasota, Florida.”

Walter FanninGRat Surgeon

“And what are scientists doing to ensure we kill them before they kill us?”

Jake LaphamTV Show Contestant

