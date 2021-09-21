New York millionaire Robert Durst has been convicted of murdering his best friend 20 years ago after making damaging admissions in an HBO documentary that connected him to the slaying linked to his wife’s 1982 disappearance. What do you think?

“Wow, being a millionaire doesn’t go as far as it used to.” Malik Yang, Snack Distributor

Advertisement

“Who knew admitting to murder could come back and bite you in the ass?” Pamela Gray, Prioritizer