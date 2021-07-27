America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Millions Of Unvaccinated Teens To Head Back To School

New data suggests that most teens heading back to school will be unvaccinated against Covid-19, with less than a third on track to be fully vaccinated in the next 2 weeks. What do you think?

“I’m sure once we get Sarah L. vaccinated, all the nation’s other teens will follow suit.”

Tamara Streeter, Radio Critic

“On the bright side, I’ve got a slightly better chance of making valedictorian.”

Jonas Ribu, Student Athlete

“If teaching The Scarlet Letter means children have to die, then so be it.”

Nathan Margono, Cheesemonger

