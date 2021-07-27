Millions Of Unvaccinated Teens To Head Back To School

New data suggests that most teens heading back to school will be unvaccinated against Covid-19, with less than a third on track to be fully vaccinated in the next 2 weeks. What do you think?

“I’m sure once we get Sarah L. vaccinated, all the nation’s other teens will follow suit.” Tamara Streeter, Radio Critic

“On the bright side, I’ve got a slightly better chance of making valedictorian.” Jonas Ribu, Student Athlete