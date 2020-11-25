America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Millions Travel Home For Thanksgiving Despite CDC Warnings

Despite warnings from the CDC to stay home, Thanksgiving may as usual be the busiest travel period of the year, as nearly 1 million Americans passed through airport screenings on Sunday. What do you think?

“As long as no one brings more than 3.4 ounces of liquid on their flight, everyone should still be safe.”

Joseph Mehan • Local Pilferer

“My family knows I’m gonna kill them one way or another.”

Bruce Hernandez • Burial Attendant

“Millions of travelers and yet not a single one of them visiting me.”

Wendy Pappas • Juice Bottler

