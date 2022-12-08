Right-wing extremist and former Marjorie Taylor-Green intern Milo Yiannopoulos was reportedly fired from Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign following a string of disastrous media appearances by West and rumored campaign infighting. What do you think?
“I’m sure he’ll land on his feet somewhere even more embarrassing.”
Evita Bawany, Hearse Mechanic
“There goes the pivotal ex-gay vote.”
Jeremy Matland, Bassoonist
“It’s always hard to hear about people losing their jobs just before the holidays.”
Brad Lovett, Doffer