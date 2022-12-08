We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Right-wing extremist and former Marjorie Taylor-Green intern Milo Yiannopoulos was reportedly fired from Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign following a string of disastrous media appearances by West and rumored campaign infighting. What do you think?

“I’m sure he’ll la nd on his feet somewhere even more embarrassing.” Evita Bawany, Hearse Mechanic

“There goes the pivotal ex-gay vote.” Jeremy Matland, Bassoonist