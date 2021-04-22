Milwaukee Promotes Itself As Hip, Affordable Place To Live With All The Police Brutality Of Chicago

MILWAUKEE—In an effort to attract new residents to the city, Milwaukee rolled out a new campaign Thursday promoting itself as a hip, affordable place to live with all the police brutality of Chicago. “As one of the top up-and-coming midsize cities in America with great restaurants, an amazing entertainment district, and a police presence that terrorizes Black neighborhoods 24/7, there’s never been a better time to move to Milwaukee,” said Mayor Tom Barrett, who invited budget-minded Gen Z and millennial professionals to come experience the same level of disparity between Black and white residents at half the price. “You don’t have to move to a big, expensive metropolis to live in fear. Milwaukee is so vibrant you can practically feel the violent energy radiating off our police department. We may not be as big in size as some cities, but you couldn’t find a better worse place for Black people.” At press time, Barrett had unveiled a banner touting Milwaukee as the most segregated cit y in America.

