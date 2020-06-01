America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Minneapolis, New York City Bus Drivers Refuse To Help Police Transport Protestors

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 22
Vol 56 Issue 22Opinionprotest

Transit worker unions in both Minneapolis and New York City announced this weekend that they stand in solidarity with protestors and will not allow the police to use buses to carry arrested citizens to jail or drive officers to protest locations. What do you think?

“Take it from me, bus drivers absolutely hate it when you try to commandeer the bus.”

Holly Pender • Syrup Cook

“I just don’t understand why they would refuse to do a job they didn’t sign up for.”

Eduardo Camacho • Blimp Historian

“Shoot, well, would the pilot union be willing to fly them to jail?”

Nate Barrie • Mail Collector

