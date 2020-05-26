America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Minneapolis Police Now Requiring Officers To Undergo Ergonomics Training To Better Protect Knees

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 21
Vol 56 Issue 21Policepolice brutality
Illustration for article titled Minneapolis Police Now Requiring Officers To Undergo Ergonomics Training To Better Protect Knees

MINNEAPOLIS—Apologizing for a lack of oversight following the death of George Floyd after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground, Minneapolis Police Department officials announced Tuesday that they are now requiring all officers to undergo ergonomics training to better protect their knees. “After reviewing video of the incident, we are disturbed by the officer repeatedly placing excessive stress on the knee joint, and will immediately implement stretching protocols to ensure this never happens again,” said a spokesperson for the Minneapolis police, noting that the officer’s actions were completely antithetical to the department’s standards for long-term joint health. “Frankly, the officer could have done permanent damage to his ACL while crushing a suspect’s windpipe like that. If our officers are going to be out in the field kneeing people in the neck over and over again, that’s a repeat-use injury just waiting to happen, and we must address it. We need to ensure all of our officers know how to act in a more dangerous situation where they may be required to lift with their backs.” The Minneapolis Police Department added that normally they would place the involved officer on desk duty, but in this case they didn’t want to risk causing further damage to his knees.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Complete Bullshit: Designers Of This Online Shooter Made It So This Guy Died Even Though He Totally Ducked

Man Always Self-Sabotaging By Working To The Best Of His Ability

NASA Discovers Impact Crater Of Meteorite That First Brought Horses To Earth

Trump: ‘Even One Death That Makes Me Look Bad Is A Tragedy’