Minnesota Deploys National Guard Ahead Of Next Week’s Police Shooting

ST. PAUL—Activating nearly 3,000 personnel, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz deployed the National Guard to Minneapolis Friday ahead of next week’s police shooting. “We understand that tempers are flared right now, and we urge you to remain calm and demonstrate lawfully following next Wednesday’s tragedy,” said Walz, who explained that local officials would be imposing curfews throughout the Twin Cities metropolitan area within the next two weeks in response to the impending officer-involved shooting. “We have reason to believe the next shooting of an unarmed resident will be exceptionally egregious, so we’re giving the National Guard a bit of a head start. Know that I will share the same sentiment as the many of you who will pour into the streets in only a few days’ time, but peaceful protesting will be the answer.” At press time, Walz added that he was prepared to deploy another 1,000 troops to stem protests that would arise in response to the massive bloodshed resulting from police clashes with the original group of protesters.

