American Voices

Minnesota Launches Civil Rights Probe Against Minneapolis PD

Vol 56 Issue 22Opinion

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department to investigate systemic discriminatory practices over the last decade, a move welcomed by local lawmakers who say police oversight has been constrained by state law. What do you think?

“I’m concerned that this will only lead to copycat investigations in other states.”

Gil Toback • Yelp Reviewer

“Civil rights? Like the thing from the ’60s?”

Alexa NewsomeAquarium Janitor

“So what I’m hearing is that I can skip the protest tonight?”

Nathan FreeshReptile Actuary

