The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department to investigate systemic discriminatory practices over the last decade, a move welcomed by local lawmakers who say police oversight has been constrained by state law. What do you think?

“I’m con cerned that this will only lead to copycat investigations in other states.” Gil Toback • Yelp Reviewer

“Civil rights? Like the thing from the ’60s?” Alexa Newsome • Aquarium Janitor

“So what I’m hearing is that I can skip the protest tonight?” Nathan Freesh • Reptile Actuary