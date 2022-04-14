A set of rare notebooks filled with notes by Charles Darwin have been anonymously returned to the University of Cambridge, over 20 years after they were initially reported missing, with a note reading “Librarian, Happy Easter X”. What do you think?

“Now we can find out what Darwin really thought about those finches.” Bruce Slayton, Stress Tester

“I’m just glad somebody’s going to the library.” Andrew Davis, Systems Analyst