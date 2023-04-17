Missing Dog Returns Home After 150-Mile Trek Across Bering Sea Ice

A lost 1-year-old Australian shepherd survived a 150-mile trek across frozen Bering Sea ice before being safely returned to his home in Alaska. What do you think?

“I’m glad he was reunited with the people he was desperately trying to escape.” Eli Alston, Gunk Inspector

“This wouldn’t have happened if the owners had adhered to Bering Strait leash laws.” Becky Russo, Date Strategist

