Missing Dog Returns Home After 150-Mile Trek Across Bering Sea Ice

A lost 1-year-old Australian shepherd survived a 150-mile trek across frozen Bering Sea ice before being safely returned to his home in Alaska. What do you think?
“I’m glad he was reunited with the people he was desperately trying to escape.”
Eli Alston, Gunk Inspector
Watch
Biggest Hidden Costs Of Giving Birth In America
Share
“This wouldn’t have happened if the owners had adhered to Bering Strait leash laws.”
Becky Russo, Date Strategist
Advertisement
“It’s gonna be wild when they put this dog down.”
Lee Courtwright, Systems Analyst