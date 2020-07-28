America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Missing Red Panda Returns To Columbus Zoo

Opinion

A two-year-old red panda named Kora has returned on her own accord after escaping from her enclosure at the Columbus Zoo in Ohio last week, relieving staff members who say she recently gave birth to two cubs. What do you think?

“I guess she turned back once she saw what the rest of Columbus was like.”

Jon Moreno • Stop Watch Reviewer

Advertisement

“I don’t think it’s fair to judge someone else’s parenting style.”

Greg LuceroSealant Applier

“Moms deserve a night off every now and then.”

Cynthia MuntersSystems Analyst

