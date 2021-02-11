Mississippi Town Offering Stipend For Remote Workers To Move In

The city of Natchez, MS is offering $2,500 in moving expenses and a monthly $300 stipend to remote workers willing to purchase a house and live in the town for one year. What do you think?
“Could I live in this town remotely from my current location?”
Tom Biederman • School Bus Driver
“Natchez does seem like it would be a good place to eventually move away from.”
Dom Iannitti • Unemployed
“Wow, they pretty much nailed the exact amount of money I’d be willing to move to Mississippi for.”
Victoria Ghazarian • Rat Trapper