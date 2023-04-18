Missouri Now Requiring All Residents To Have License, Permit To Operate Doorbell

JEFFERSON CITY, MO—In an effort to curb violence in the state, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson reportedly signed a law Tuesday requiring all residents to have a license and permit to operate a doorbell. “All prospective doorbell users will now be required to complete an eight-week training course so they learn the ins and outs of the devices and how to avoid the most dangerous situations,” said Parsons, who noted that in addition to logging 40 hours of practice ringing doorbells, residents would be required to pay a $150 application fee and pass a written test. “Doorbells have gone unregulated for far too long. Missourians deserve to feel safe, and the only way we can achieve this is by cutting down on ringing and knocking incidents. We’ll also be performing background checks on anyone who has improperly used a doorbell in the past.” At press time, Parsons announced a new doorbell buyback program.

