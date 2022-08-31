A school district in southwestern Missouri is bringing back paddling to discipline students as an alternative to suspensions for those whose parents give permission, despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. What do you think?

“Is there no way to p sychologically brutalize them?” Amaan Hawkins, Atheist Preacher

“This will prepare them for getting spanked in the real world.” Arthur DeVincentis, Bathroom Critic