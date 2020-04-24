America's Finest News Source.
Missouri Sues China Over Coronavirus Pandemic

The state of Missouri is suing the Chinese government over its handling of the coronavirus, claiming residents and businesses suffered tens of billions of dollars in damages and accusing the Communist Party of making the pandemic worse by hoarding masks. What do you think?

“This could really hurt the Chinese Communist Party’s chances in the next Missouri state elections.”

Andy Wu • Turtle Immunologist

“The good news is that if China doesn’t show up to court, Missouri wins by default.”

Joelle FaxonPeach Canner

“The Sino-Missouri alliance is officially in tatters.”

Ken HooverDice Randomizer

