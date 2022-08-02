WASHINGTON—In response to the massive flooding in Appalachian mountain communities that has claimed at least 37 lives and displaced hundreds from their homes, Kentucky’s senior senator, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) , reportedly requested 50 million additional gallons of floodwater Tuesday for the state’s flood victims. “Kentucky residents have been devastated by this flooding, and Congress must immediately act to authorize the emergency delivery of tens of millions of gallons of sewage-laden water to any residents still trapped there,” said McConnell, adding that the extra floodwater would help finish the job nature started. “We are hearing reports of residents who have spent hours sitting on their roofs awaiting rescue, so this should help ensure those roofs become totally submerged and stay that way. I am also requesting an emergency 500,000 pounds of debris and rubble be airdropped throughout the affected areas. Congress must act to complete the destruction of these communities while we still can. Without this injection of supplemental floodwater, hundreds more Kentuckians could find themselves alive.” Asked what the American people could do to aid the flood victims, McConnell requested donations of rotten food, contaminated medications, and anything else that could help increase Kentuckians’ pain and suffering.