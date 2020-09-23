Mitt Romney Backs Filling Supreme Court Vacancy Before Election

Utah Senator Mitt Romney announced his support Tuesday for confirming a new Supreme Court Justice before the November election, clearing the way for President Trump’s nominee despite publicly holding the opposite stance when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016. What do you think?

“It’s not fair to expect Mitt to appear principled when it doesn’t benefit h im.” Mary Langberg, Rabies Doctor

Advertisement

“This would never have happened when RBG was alive.” Eric Alford, Warehouse Receptionist