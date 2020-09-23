America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Mitt Romney Backs Filling Supreme Court Vacancy Before Election

Opinion

Utah Senator Mitt Romney announced his support Tuesday for confirming a new Supreme Court Justice before the November election, clearing the way for President Trump’s nominee despite publicly holding the opposite stance when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland in 2016. What do you think?

“It’s not fair to expect Mitt to appear principled when it doesn’t benefit him.”

Mary Langberg, Rabies Doctor

“This would never have happened when RBG was alive.”

Eric Alford, Warehouse Receptionist

“I’d better reevaluate my liberal heroes before Tom Cotton lets me down.”

Eddie Parslow, Shop Teacher

