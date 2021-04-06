MLB Moves All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in protest of a new Georgia law that has raised concerns about its potential to disproportionately disenfranchise minority voters. What do you think?
“Ugh, even baseball’s protests are boring.”
Austin Crum • Fish And Game Warden
“Sure, I wanted baseball gone, but this came at a pretty steep cost.”
Phil Tapia • Hospital Concierge
“Just what I expect from the woke Libs who brought us the Atlanta Braves.”
Brenda Bonilla • Massage Counselor