America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

MLB Moves All-Star Game From Atlanta Over Voting Law

Major League Baseball is moving the 2021 All-Star Game and 2021 draft out of Atlanta in protest of a new Georgia law that has raised concerns about its potential to disproportionately disenfranchise minority voters. What do you think?

“Ugh, even baseball’s protests are boring.”

Austin Crum • Fish And Game Warden

Advertisement

“Sure, I wanted baseball gone, but this came at a pretty steep cost.”

Phil Tapia • Hospital Concierge

“Just what I expect from the woke Libs who brought us the Atlanta Braves.”

Brenda Bonilla • Massage Counselor