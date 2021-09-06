HOLLAND, MI—Stating her position unprompted during a commercial break for Jeopardy!, local mom Stephanie Waller announced Monday that she has no interest in getting a tattoo. “I don’t know why someone would want one of those in the first place,” Walters said to her entirely silent husband and 13-year-old son, explaining that eventually you get old and the design stretches out. “It can get infected, too. No, not for me. And, honestly, I’ve never even considered it. Those things are permanent, you know?” Waller went on to note, however, that she did think a nose piercing could be cute for the right person.