SANTA ANA, CA—Saying her child could benefit from the temporary support, 36-year-old single mother Desirée Wexler told reporters Wednesday she believes her new boyfriend could provide her son with a positive father figure for a solid couple of months. “My kid could really use a man to look up to for five to six weeks,” said Wexler, adding that the man she had just started dating would give her young boy some much needed short-term stability in the absence of his biological father. “He could take my son fishing once or twice, or even teach him how to change a tire, if this guy can squeeze that into the brief time we’re together. I just have a feeling he could be a healthy male role model, someone who could set a good example for my kid before he freaks out and leaves me like everyone else.” At press time, Wexler confirmed she had been dumped, but that it was good for her son to learn how to cope with disappointment and abandonment so he would be better prepared for adulthood.