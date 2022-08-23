MÉRIDA, MEXICO—Remarking that her vacation to Mexico had been eye-opening, Denver resident and mother of three Kristine Kellen complimented several locals Tuesday on how cheap everything in their country was. “Oh my gosh, your country is so amazing—all of the food, clothes, and drinks have been one-third the price of what we’d pay in the United States,” said Kellen, adding that she was staying in one of the the nicest resorts, going to the nicest restaurants for dinner every night, and had barely spent a penny. “Seriously, you get to see these amazing views, eat the most delicious freshly caught fish, and live like a king for almost nothing. It must be so easy to save money here. You all probably retire at 35.” After learning how much homes in the area cost, Kellen reportedly gasped and asked why anyone from Mexico would ever want to cross the border into the United States.