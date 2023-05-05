Mom Heartbroken That Daughter Looks So Fat In Casket

BELLEVUE, NE—A cry of anguish escaping her lips as she buried her face in her hands, local mother Patricia Dutton was reportedly heartbroken Friday over the sight of her daughter looking so fat in her casket. “No, no, no—she’s practically bulging out of the thing!” said Dutton, whose shoulders started shaking uncontrollably as she beheld the unflattering dress her deceased 29-year-old daughter was buried in, noting the garment was “doing no favors to her midsection” and “way too low-cut to boot.” “This is every mother’s worst nightmare, to bury their child before they reach their goal weight. It’s the last time I’ll ever see her, and oh my does she look huge. Why would you do this to me, God? Why? Why?!” At press time, funeral attendees had to pull the sobbing woman off the casket after she wouldn’t stop trying to brush her daughter’s hair off her face.

