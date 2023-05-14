HOUSTON—Stressing that all she wanted for the holiday was for her son to be happy, local mom Beverly Higgins reportedly mailed her son Conner a Mother’s Day gift Sunday, according to sources. “Just a little something to show how much I love you on my special day,” read the card, which accompanied a brand-new Nintendo Switch, several pairs of wool socks, and a $25 gift card to Chipotle meant “to thank [him]” for giving her the gift of being his mother. “I was at the mall near the hospital after getting a little operation—don’t worry, I’m fine!—and then saw the GameStop and thought of you. You’ve already done enough just by being born, so don’t you think of getting me anything in return, mister! And if you already did, just return it and keep the money and buy yourself something nice. You deserve it! Mothers often get all the credit for the work we do, but I think you deserve it more for being my sweet, special boy.” At press time, Conner Higgins had reportedly called his mother a “bitch” after the package embarrassed him in front of his roommates.