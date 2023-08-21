Mom Proud Of Dad For Trying Sweet Potato

SEYMOUR, IN—Expressing astonishment over her husband’s about-face regarding the root vegetable, local mother Connie Keeley reportedly told her children Monday that she was proud of their father, Paul, 56, for trying a sweet potato. “You won’t believe this, but the other day I asked your father if he wanted to try a piece of my sweet potato, and he did,” said Keeley, a mother of three, who confirmed that her husband of 25 years had reached across the table and taken a small piece of the baked sweet potato with his fork, and after tasting it, declared it was “fine.” “I was like, ‘Who is this man, and what did you do with my husband?’ We’ve been together a long time, but he still manages to surprise me every day. Then I asked if he wanted any more, and he said no.” At press time, Connie Keeley confirmed that beans of any variety were still completely off the table.