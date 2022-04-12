GREEN BAY, WI—Calling her vision “the ideal trip,” local mother Misty Fulwider confirmed Tuesday that she wanted to vacation somewhere she could wear a hat. “Some place I can just put on a big, floppy hat that keeps the sun out of my eyes—now that’s my kind of vacation,” said Fulwider, who had a faraway look in her eyes as she called upon the rest of her family to consider visiting a place where she could pair the hat with a linen tunic or “something flowy.” “It doesn’t even have to be the beach, just somewhere sunny I can enjoy my new hat. It’s just so gloomy here, I haven’t had a good chance to wear it yet. And what would really be the cherry on top is if I could buy another hat there.” At press time, the rest of the family had settled on Six Flags.
GREEN BAY, WI—Calling her vision “the ideal trip,” local mother Misty Fulwider confirmed Tuesday that she wanted to vacation somewhere she could wear a hat. “Some place I can just put on a big, floppy hat that keeps the sun out of my eyes—now that’s my kind of vacation,” said Fulwider, who had a faraway look in her eyes as she called upon the rest of her family to consider visiting a place where she could pair the hat with a linen tunic or “something flowy.” “It doesn’t even have to be the beach, just somewhere sunny I can enjoy my new hat. It’s just so gloomy here, I haven’t had a good chance to wear it yet. And what would really be the cherry on top is if I could buy another hat there.” At press time, the rest of the family had settled on Six Flags.