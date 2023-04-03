Mom Watching Movie Won’t Stop Asking Questions About How Plot Exhibits Current Trends In Film And Reflects Culture As A Whole

RENTON, WA—With her continual interruptions drawing the ire of her family as they tried to watch a movie together, sources reported Monday that a local mom wouldn’t stop leaning over and whispering questions about how the plot exhibited current trends in film and reflected the culture as a whole. “Ugh, she keeps asking who the character they just introduced is an homage to when considered in the broader context of cinematic history,” Caitlin Parilla said of her mother, Deborah Parilla, who reportedly made her children’s enjoyment of the movie difficult due to her frequent inquiries about how, by both embracing and subverting the tropes of its genre, the film managed to evince a decidedly modern, or even postmodern, feel. “It’s like, I don’t know Mom! We’re both watching the same movie right now. Maybe we’re not supposed to know yet how the film’s trenchant examination of a crisis-plagued society coming to terms with its own moral nullity is heightened by the cinematographer’s evocative and unconventional choices. Just watch the damn movie!” At press time, family members confirmed they had painstakingly completed their viewing of The Boss Baby: Family Business.