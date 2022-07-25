The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has announced that monarch butterflies are now listed as endangered due to dwindling populations in North America attributed to loss of habitat, pesticides, and climate change. What do you think?

“​I should make more of an e ffort to hang out with them now.” Keke Merriman, Cake Froster

“Oh no, now how are we going to get honey?” Sal Bennardo, Systems Analyst