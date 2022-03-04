The governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, shot and killed a mountain lion that was being monitored by Yellowstone National Park staff, his second such hunt of a monitored animal that ventured outside the protected areas of the park. What do you think?
“Seems like the lion’s to blame for ignoring the clearly marked boundaries of the park.”
Jennifer Ponarul, Rantwriter
“Can’t we have a normal governor who just kills prisoners?”
Cole Laird, Part-time Houseguest
“This is exactly why we need to make it easier for mountain lions to obtain guns.”
Micah Urbaniak, Charm Maker