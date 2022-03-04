The governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte, shot and killed a mountain lion that was being monitored by Yellowstone N ational P ark staff, his second such hunt of a monitored animal that ventured outside the protected areas of the park. What do you think?

“Seems like the lion’s to blame for ignoring the clearly marked boundaries of the park.” Jennifer Ponarul, Rantwriter

“Can’t we have a normal governor who just kills prisoners?” Cole Laird, Part-time Houseguest